KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City Police Department officer has been charged with five felony counts in connection with possessing child pornography.
Vincent A. Spilker, 29, faces five counts of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond.
According to court records, an investigation was initiated by the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was that an email address that Spilker later admitted to detectives he had set up was connected to multiple images of nude young girls.
The email address was set up Tumblr, Spilker told detectives.
He said he knew reposting the images of young girls was wrong, court records state.
The police department issued the following statement:
The Jackson County Prosecutor today charged Kansas City Missouri Probationary Police Officer Vincent Spilker with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Probationary Officer Spilker has been suspended from duty without pay. He graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on Jan. 17, 2019. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
