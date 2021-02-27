GENERIC: KCPD police lights
(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Good news: There's no serial killer going around the Kansas City metro area.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted on Saturday about a rumor apparently going around the city right now concerning a serial killer.

The flyer the department tweeted out claims that there's a victim count of "8-12 women" who have been dismembered.

"This has been going around," the department said. "Not true."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.