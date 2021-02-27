KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Good news: There's no serial killer going around the Kansas City metro area.
The Kansas City Police Department tweeted on Saturday about a rumor apparently going around the city right now concerning a serial killer.
The flyer the department tweeted out claims that there's a victim count of "8-12 women" who have been dismembered.
"This has been going around," the department said. "Not true."
