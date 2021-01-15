KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been confirmed reports of some police officers and firefighters across the nation who participated in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.
That's not the case in Kansas City as of Friday.
The Kansas City Police Department said on Friday that they have no information on any police officers from their agency taking part in the event.
"We have been in contact with our federal partners and are working with them to investigate this matter," police said in a statement. "We have not received any information that any of our members participated in any of the illegal activities on that day."
The department said it has a code of conduct that governs employees' activities both on and off duty.
