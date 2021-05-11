KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD needs your help in locating 52-year-old Giberto Gutierrez. Police say the "circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious."
Gutierrez was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at his farm near Bannister Road and View High Drive in South Kansas City.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair -- including facial hair -- and brown eyes.
It is unknown what he was last wearing.
As previously stated, police have said the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious and his family are worried for his wellbeing.
If you have information about Mr. Gutierrez, please call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Person Section at 816-234-5136.
