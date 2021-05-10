KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for missing 44-year-old Jason French.
French has been missing since May 5th. His car was located the same day at Blue River Park near Blue Ridge Parkway and Holmes. He was last seen at his house the day before.
French is 5'10" and weighs 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
If you have seen this person please call Kansas City Police Department, (816) 634-5009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.