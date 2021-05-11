KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD need you help in locating in the suspicious disappearance of 52-year-old Giberto Gutierrez.
Gutierrez was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at his farm near Bannister Rd. and View High Drive in South Kansas City.
He is 5'8", 180 lbs, grey hair and facial hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
The circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious and his family are worried for his wellbeing.
If you have information about Mr. Gutierrez, please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5136.
