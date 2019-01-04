KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say a man who was shot on Friday night has died and that they are now looking for a subject of interest.
Airrin Scott, 24, was identified by police as the victim.
The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Troost Market, a convenience store located near the corner of Troost Avenue and East 80th Street.
Police said the victim was leaving the store and was walking out of the parking lot when an unknown person shot him.
A witness told police they saw the gunman run from the scene.
The victim, who may have been shot in the chest, was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police had blocked off the area to investigate. At least 10 shell casings were found near the shooting scene.
On Saturday morning, the police sent an update and said that the shooting victim had died.
Later on Saturday they said they were looking for a subject of interest. They said the man seen on surveillance footage may have "information related to the homicide."
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.