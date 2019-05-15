KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were involved in a car chase Wednesday where the suspect is still missing hours after it ended.
A man who ran from police hit innocent drivers and then hid in the woods. Police first got a call about a reported armed robbery near 107th and Hillcrest. The possible suspect then crashed miles away near 210 and Chouteau Trafficway.
So far, police have not found the man who was driving erratically. He barely missed several vehicles and eventually hit two.
The man even tried to drive in between vehicles stopped at a stoplight.
“What I heard was a loud thump. Like a tire blow and then a crunch,” Jennifer Guillory, a witness, said.
He clipped the tail of a truck, then bailed.
“I saw him jump out the driver side, come around the front of the car and took off running,” Guillory said.
At first, the suspect sprinted, then he tried to take cover behind buildings. He even stripped off his shirt before walking then running to hide in trees. Guillory said she then saw a woman who was in the passenger seat run toward her.
“I grabbed her and I said, 'come here' and she broke down crying saying, 'I need to call my mom',” Guillory said.
When KCTV5 told Guillory the driver reached speeds of 95 miles per hour, she didn’t hold back.
“That's ridiculous,” Guillory said. “Look what time of day it is. This is 5:00 traffic out here. We are going home from work.”
After the crash, police took the woman into custody and continued searching for the driver.
“If they find out she was lying and she was all in this together, than it’s on her,” Guillory said.
At one point, police were following the car on the ground with their lights on. KCTV5 wanted to know why they stopped chasing that car.
Police told KCTV5, "the robbery victim did not want to press charges or cooperate. We had no reason to pursue."
Police are still searching for that driver Wednesday night. It’s unclear just what charges he could be facing for the crash.
KCTV5 News Director Casey Clark said in a statement:
“It’s never an easy decision in these breaking news situations, but our primary job is to seek truth and report. And, when someone poses a threat to public safety, it’s our job to report to the community where he is in real time.”
