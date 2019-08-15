KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the police, Christopher McCall was last seen at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's general headquarters in Mound City, Missouri.
He is 32 years old, weighs 200 pounds, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
His car and his clothing were found behind the Shoal Creek Police Station at 6800 NE Pleasant Valley Road on Wednesday night.
The police said he has a mental illness and needs medication.
Call 911 if you see him or know where he may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.