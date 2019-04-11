KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered woman.
Marisela Higuerey-Rodriguez, 46, was last seen in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Front Street on March 16.
She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Her family is concerned for her safety.
If you see her or know where she is, call the KCPD at 816-234-5111.
