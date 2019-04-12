KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City are looking for a missing and endangered 96-year-old man.
John F. Riordan was last seen leaving the 5300 block of NW 73rd St. on Friday at 9 a.m.
He is driving a black Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates.
He is a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.
He has dementia and had a recent fall, which caused a head injury.
If you see him, you are asked to call the KCPD at 816-234-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.