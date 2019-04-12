John F. Riordan

John F. Riordan.

 (Via the KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City are looking for a missing and endangered 96-year-old man.

John F. Riordan was last seen leaving the 5300 block of NW 73rd St. on Friday at 9 a.m.

He is driving a black Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates.

He is a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

He has dementia and had a recent fall, which caused a head injury.

If you see him, you are asked to call the KCPD at 816-234-5111.

