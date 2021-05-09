KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is hoping you can help a family find their 12-year-old girl.
Kayla Jones-McTyer has been missing since 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.
She's 12 years old, is 5'4" and weighs 98 pounds.
She was last seen in the area of 33rd and Benton Blvd. in KCMO.
If you find her, please contact 911 or the KCPD Missing Person's Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.