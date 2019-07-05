KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Kansas City are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Larome J. Harley was last seen leaving the 2400 block of College Avenue at 5 p.m. on Friday.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with gold writing and zippers, and tan shorts with blue shorts underneath.
The police said he requires medication.
If you know where he is call the Missing Persons division at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.