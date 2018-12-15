KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing woman.
Aubryn Rushing is 21 years old and was last seen on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. near the 7700 Block of NE 55th St.
She was driving a blue 2009 Ford Fusion with heavy rear end damage and Missouri plates “SR3-K1J.”
She is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
If you see her or know where she is you are asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
