Johnny R. Bazzell

Johnny R. Bazzell.

 (KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Johnny R. Bazzell, 23, is a white man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen in the area of 4th and Spruce on April 17 at about 9:30 p.m.

His family is very concerned for his well being and safety.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136

