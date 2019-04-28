KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing man.
Johnny R. Bazzell, 23, is a white man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen in the area of 4th and Spruce on April 17 at about 9:30 p.m.
His family is very concerned for his well being and safety.
If you know where he is, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136
