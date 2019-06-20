KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Emma Heitman is from Marshall, Missouri, and is known to frequent Independence Avenue.
She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has a medium build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
If you have information about where she is, call the KCPD Missing Persons Department at 816-234-5136.
