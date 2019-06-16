KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police were looking for a runaway who they consider endangered.
Gillian A. Swain is 12 years old. She was last seen on Saturday in the area of Green Hills and Barry Road.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Her family is concerned for her safety.
On Monday, police said that Swain was located and is back with her mother.
