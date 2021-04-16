KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City were in a standoff with an individual refusing to come out of a home.
Officers say neighbors called expressing concerns about a woman in an apartment.
According to police, she appeared to be having a mental health crisis and she was armed with a knife.
After about an hour, police backed away from the scene, but remained in communication with her to ensure she was OK.
