KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Police went to the area at about 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Lydia, which appears to be part of the Guinotte Manor apartment complex.
When police arrived, they found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds dead inside a silver SUV parked on the street.
It was apparent the victim had been in the vehicle for a few hours. Neighbors also said they never heard any gunshots.
The victim is described as a black man who is in his 30s.
The police initially said they were investigating the incident as a homicide, however they later said they are investigating it as a suspicious death.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
