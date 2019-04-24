KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were investigating a stabbing that occurred between two brothers Wednesday evening.
Officers were on the scene of a stabbing located in the 2500 block of Kensington that happened just before 6.
The altercation happened between two brothers and the victim was stabbed multiple times in the face, police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was not located in an area canvass.
