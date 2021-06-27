KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight outside the Waldo Heights Apartments.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the apartment complex in the area of E. 80th Street and Campbell Street just after 12:15 a.m.
Multiple people had called 911 saying they could hear a disturbance outside one of the apartment buildings.
When officers arrived, they found a man outside of of the buildings who was injured and unresponsive.
EMS took the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The KCPD says detectives are canvassing the are for witnesses and talking to several people who were there when officers arrived. Crime scene personnel are also processing the scene for evidence.
Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is the 72nd homicide in KCMO so far this year.
