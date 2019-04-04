GENERIC: Police logo lights KCPD
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday outside of a home near the corner of E. 29th Street and Askew Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information yet or mentioned what might have led up to the shooting.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Assignment Desk Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.