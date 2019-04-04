KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday outside of a home near the corner of E. 29th Street and Askew Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information yet or mentioned what might have led up to the shooting.
