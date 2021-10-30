KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an early morning homicide in Kansas City.
According to officials, the incident happened at E 43rd and Troost just before 3 a.m. when they were called to the area for sounds of shots. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the street.
A victim was not identified at the scene. However, a short time later, a victim with apparent gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle to an area hospital where they later died.
No other details have been released.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime scene to call detective at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case.
KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will update the story as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.