KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
According to police, it happened in the 6300 block of N. London.
When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim in between two apartment buildings. EMS responded and declared the person dead.
Officers started to investigate and were able to take one person into custody.
Witnesses are being interviewed. It is early in the investigation, police say.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline.
