KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took someone's life.
The shooting happened on Sunday at about 1:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of NW 63rd Terrace, on the front steps of the leasing office for The Denton apartment complex.
When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot several times.
He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet. There is no suspect information at this time.
