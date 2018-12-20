KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a walking path on Thursday.
The police went to Longview Parkway and Elm around noon after someone called and said there was a body there.
The body appeared to be that of an adult male. According to the police, the body was decomposed.
They said the death does not appear to be natural because apparent trauma could be seen.
The police said there is currently no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043, or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS for a possible reward of up to $10,000.
