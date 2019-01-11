GENERIC: Crime scene tape, shooting, stabbing, homicide
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man has died after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in an area just north of E. 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

The man's body was found on the first floor of an apartment building

Police have blocked off Hardesty Avenue from Winner Road on the north to 12th Street on the south.

The police have not yet released any suspect information.

