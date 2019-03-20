KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police and federal officials are investigating a bank robbery near Zona Rosa Wednesday afternoon.
According to the FBI, a man walked into the North American Savings Bank at 7012 NW Barry Road at approximately 12:38 p.m. and gave the teller a note.
Investigators said the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the bank on foot headed north.
Agents said the suspect did not display a weapon and that no one was injured in the robbery.
Officials described the suspect as a white man standing around 6 feet tall with a slender build who was wearing a white ball cap and dark-colored jacket.
Anyone with information on the suspect or on the robbery is asked to call police or the Kansas City office of the FBI at 816-512-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.