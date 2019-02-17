KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday morning.
The police said it happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of E. 12th Terrace.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with no signs of life.
There is no suspect description or an identifiable motive at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
