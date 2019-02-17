GENERIC: Crime scene tape, shooting, stabbing, homicide
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

The police said it happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of E. 12th Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with no signs of life.

There is no suspect description or an identifiable motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

