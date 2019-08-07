KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police along with the FBI were able to recover two juveniles victims during a sex trafficking sting.

The sting was part of a nationwide effort called Operation Independence Day. The operation rescued 103 juveniles nationally.

Tuesday, eight men were federally indicted after attempting to have sex with children under the age of 18. 67 sex traffickers were also placed under arrest. The cases were all part of the operation.

"Sex trafficking and child exploitation continue to impact our communities, and we will aggressively enforce the law against those who would prey upon children," U.S. Attorney Weinhoeft said.

This year, Operation Independence Day consisted of 161 law enforcement operations executed during the month of July throughout all 56 FBI field offices.

"Those who exploit children gain access to kids through various means, including social media apps. Cases like these remind us that serious dangers are no further away than a child’s cell phone," Weinhoeft said. "The beginning of the new school year is a great opportunity for parents to take a closer look at their children’s internet activities and start a conversation about how to stay safe online."

Children were recovered in other midwestern cities including Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Milwaukee.