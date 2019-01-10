KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Gladstone at about 9:30 p.m.
The police went to the area after someone called and reported a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim inside a residence there who had been shot.
The victim, who police described as an “elderly woman” was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Captain Lionel Colón with the KCPD said on Thursday morning that a male suspect left the scene in a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with a handicap license plate number of “AE18P.”
He also said that the victim’s condition was improving and she is in “serious/stable condition.”
