KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City police say they are taking a closer look after officers assisted federal immigration officers trying to arrest a Mexican national and smashed a car window, dragging him from the vehicle in front of his girlfriend and two young children.
The arrest has prompted condemnation from the woman's Missouri congressman.
A Facebook Live video taken during the arrest of Florencio Millan-Vazquez in Kansas City on Monday shows Immigration and Custom Enforcement and Kansas City police officers trying to persuade him to leave the vehicle.
Millan-Vazquez, who is in the U.S. illegally, and his girlfriend, Cheyenne Hoyt, repeatedly ask to see a warrant. After officers warn that they plan to break the window, an immigration officer smashes the glass and others help drag Millan-Vazquez out of the car.
Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith says his officers responded to the call from ICE just like they would any other call, and ICE asked for back-up when Millan-Vazquez refused to get out of the car.
Smith says that the Kansas City Police Department does not do immigration enforcement but does assist other agencies that ask for help.
"We don't get to decide what calls we respond to. We just go. That's our duty," In a blog post, Smith writes in his blog. "Responding KCPD personnel made many attempts to de-escalate the situation."
"I'm still in shock," a crying Hoyt said. "You think that it's not going to happen to my family, like I never thought this was going to happen. You hear the things (President Donald) Trump says, but (Millan-Vazquez) is not a rapist, he's not a murderer, or a drug dealer. And the way they did it in front of the kids, they didn't care."
Hoyt, who shot and posted the video, said they had been on the way to a doctor's appointment for their disabled 7-month-old daughter when immigration officers blocked them in at their apartment complex and ordered Millan-Vazquez out of the vehicle. The immigration officer asked several times to see proof that Millan-Vazquez is allowed to be in the U.S. and tells the couple that ICE doesn't need a warrant to arrest someone who has entered the country illegally.
"You can see in the video the very respectful way the primary sergeant at the scene spoke with the man in the car and with his family after the arrest. His calming presence is part of the reason that KCPD officers respond to assist outside agencies. Our officers know their communities. They know their problems and fears. We believe the presence of KCPD personnel was a stabilizing factor in this incident," Smith said.
Millan-Vazquez was not arrested by the KCPD and is not in their custody.
Here is Smith's full statement:
There has been much discussion and debate surrounding the July 22 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stop that was filmed and shared on Facebook Live. I think it’s important to say upfront that the Kansas City Missouri Police Department does not do proactive immigration enforcement. That’s not our role. We do, however, respond to calls of people who need us all day, every day.
The call that came in from ICE agents asking for help on July 22 was entered into our dispatch system just like any call from the public, and officers responded as they would to any other call. We regularly assist outside agencies working in our city who ask for back-up, from sheriff’s deputies to federal agents. We don’t get to decide what calls we respond to. We just go. That’s our duty.
It is not our duty or prerogative to enforce immigration laws. Our policy clearly states, “Only immigration officers have the authority to detain and arrest suspected undocumented/unauthorized foreign nationals for violations of the immigration laws.” We are compelled by Missouri Statute 67.307, however, to “cooperate with state and federal agencies and officials on matters pertaining to enforcement of state and federal laws governing immigration.”
In the July 22 incident, several KCPD officers responded to ICE’s request for assistance regarding a man they were attempting to arrest who would not exit his vehicle. We would assist any local, state, or federal law enforcement agency who faced the same situation and had jurisdiction in our city. Responding KCPD personnel made many attempts to de-escalate the situation. You can see in the video the very respectful way the primary sergeant at the scene spoke with the man in the car and with his family after the arrest. His calming presence is part of the reason that KCPD officers respond to assist outside agencies. Our officers know their communities. They know their problems and fears. We believe the presence of KCPD personnel was a stabilizing factor in this incident.
In any high-profile incident like this, it’s important that we reach out to the members of our community and engage in discussion. As we have done before, I directed all of our Community Interaction Officers and patrol commanders to reach out to the residents with whom they work, especially our close community partners that work with immigrant communities. We want to ensure they know that KCPD did not initiate the stop in question, did not physically remove the individual from the car, nor did we take the man into our custody. We also want to assure them nothing has changed: it is not our policy or practice to conduct proactive immigration enforcement. It is our job to protect the life and property of everyone in Kansas City. Our community is safer when everyone – no matter how they got here – trusts their local police department. It would be detrimental to all of us if this incident incites fear of KCPD. Our officers are working harder than ever now to build that trust. This will come through community meetings, difficult conversations, and professional service.
We know this incident puts us in the middle of a national debate, but our job is to focus on how KCPD personnel can best serve the people of Kansas City. We will continue to review this and similar situations to ensure the process of continuous improvement to the service we provide. Other commanders and I have examined the video, just as we do with all incidents that merit a review. We continue to take the lessons learned from incidents such as this to assess our practices and policies going forward.
Meanwhile, we will continue to do what we’ve always done: respond to the calls of those who need help, no matter who they are.
Brad Lemon, president of the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 99, issued the following statement on Wednesday:
On July 18, 2019, members of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, who are also members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 99, responded to a call for assistance placed by federal law enforcement officers. The video depicting the events clearly shows that our members conducted themselves professionally, followed all applicable laws and departmental policies and attempted numerous times to convince the parties to comply and exit the vehicle. In fact, these members were extremely patient and expressed numerous times to the parties involved that they wanted nothing more than for this situation to end without incident. This event has prompted a public discourse and most of the comments have been positive about our members conduct and their professionalism. Some have criticized our members’ involvement questioning why they ever responded in this situation. As law enforcement officers, we have an obligation to respond to requests for assistance from federal authorities working in our City. Failing to respond would subject our members to discipline. Likewise, our members do not have the discretion to choose when to and when not to respond to a request for assistance. Once they arrive, they do not have the luxury of questioning the underlying reasons for the request for assistance. They do not make the laws or decide which ones to enforce. Instead, they respond and attempt to bring the matter to a conclusion in the safest way possible under the circumstances. The safety of all citizens, especially children, are of paramount importance to our members. This situation was extremely unfortunate, and it could have concluded differently. However, this individual refused to take the path towards a safe conclusion and instead, forced the federal agents to take necessary action to bring the matter to an end. We believe it is important that the public understand that individuals who encounter law enforcement officers are required to comply with their directives, and under the law, they are not permitted to resist arrest, even if they believe the arrest to be unlawful. The litigation of that issue must take place in our courts before a Judge and not on the streets of our City.
Our members work daily with members of our community. We value their assistance in keeping our City safe. We will continue to perform our duties in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law. We hope that in the future our members will not be used as political steppingstones to combat issues that our members are not in a position to address.
Finally, we thank the public for their continued support of law enforcement. Doing this job is extremely difficult, but that positive support keeps our members going.
