KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- According to speakers at a town hall event in the Northland, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners may file a lawsuit as soon as Friday to challenge controversial changes to the police budget.
Dozens of community members spoke Thursday night at a packed town hall meeting that began at 6:30 p.m.
Supporters and opponents of changes to the police budget passionately spoke. At times, city council members reminded the crowd not to shout over speakers.
The large crowd voiced their opinions on two ordinances that removed $42 million from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department budget into a separate fund.
The new ordinances would require the city manager to negotiate with the Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners over how to spend the money.
“I’ve got both ordinances right here and not one place in these ordinances does it say this money will stay in the police budget,” Second District At-Large City Council Member Teresa Loar said. “Which means at City Hall, who knows where it is going to go.”
Ron Hunt said he supports the changes to the police budget.
“I’d rather see my money going to human life. To mental health,” Hunt said. “I lost a sister this year because of murder.”
Others spoke against the changes and how the city council voted on the issue. Northland city council members said they were kept in the dark about the budget changes.
“We elected these four people to represent us and they were shut out,” Tim Johnson said pointing to city council members Kevin O'Neill, Heather Hall, Teresa Loar and Dan Fowler. “That is the exact reason there should not be local control if these kinds of actions are going to happen.”
Other supporters of the budget changes said neighborhoods outside of the Northland are struggling with complex issues including mental health issues, crime, and poverty.
“The money that is being reallocated is money that now we the people have some knowledge of where it is going,” Anna Stelmach said.
Mayor Quinton Lucas did not attend the town hall meeting.
Special Advisor to Mayor Lucas Melesa Johnson spoke to the crowd saying the changes were not defunding but rerouting of money to the police department.
“Kansas City has always been dangerous in certain pockets of it,” Johnson said. “All we are trying to do with this money is make sure it is being deployed in the most effective way because clearly something is not working.”
Several opponents questioned how the changes would impact police response times and police staffing.
Several speakers discussed concerns that not enough officers are available to patrol in the Northland.
“You can put all the lip stick you want on the defunding pig, but it is defunding,” Greg Mills said. “All you have to do is come back and convince the nine Southland people who took it away to begin with that you deserve to have it back in your community. Do you think that’s going to work?”
The Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City scheduled a special meeting Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss budget issues.
