KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's a familiar sight to anyone who drives the 31st and Summit hill in the winter.
“People who don't have proper tires have a very difficult time,” Tiffany Lanigan, who is a Kansas City resident, said.
Lanigan lives a block up the hill from where cars were struggling to get up on Friday.
“They were backsliding and spinning tires, and somebody next to me tried to help push the van up the road,” Lanigan voiced.
Even a T.V. reporter pitched in to help alongside other strangers offering a friendly push, a tow chain or salt trying to keep traffic moving.
“It creates a domino effect where the vehicles stall out and slow down and then we have to back the vehicles down the hill,” Caption Tim Hernandez with KCPD, said.
Hernandez says police officers who stopped to help do what they can to prevent traffic backups but often they're spread too thin.
“Unfortunately, we just don't have enough resources to respond to all calls for service, because we have to make sure we have resources for emergency calls as well,” Hernandez stated.
He says part of the problem on Friday was that too many drivers tried to brave the storm without a car that could make it up the hill, he says it's better just to stay home.
“It helps on our end because there's fewer cars on the roadway and fewer cars to respond on,” Hernandez said.
On Friday, KCTV5 saw plows get to a street around 4 p.m., by then it was slick enough that their tires were spinning, too.
“It could be improved, that's for sure,” Lanigan voiced.
Lanigan knows the hills by her house can cause problems but she says drivers have a responsibility, too.
“If you're not maintaining your car you're causing some of the problems on the road. You shouldn't be driving in conditions like this,” Lanigan said.
The city told KCTV5 they couldn't make anyone available to talk to us about preparing for Tuesday’s storm on camera, but in an email a spokesperson reiterated that plow drivers are working tirelessly to cover a lot of ground - 6,400 lane miles.
On Friday, all city streets were pre-treated, and the plows began pushing snow as soon as they could.
