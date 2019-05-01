KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglar.
A man broke into two homes that were occupied located in the 9400 and 9500 blocks of Leslie Avenue on April 26 in the early morning hours.
Do you recognize this guy who broke into 2 occupied homes in 9400 & 9500 blocks of Leslie Ave. on April 26 from 4:30-5 a.m.? He also tested other home & car doors in area to see if they were open. So lock up, and let 816-474-TIPS know if you know him: https://t.co/4fQLn7awqm— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 1, 2019
If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call police at 816-474-TIPS.
