KCPD asks for public's help finding missing 76-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.
76-year-old Gene Foster was last seen on January 29 around 3:45 p.m. driving a yellow Ford Escape with Missouri license FD9X0Y.
Police say that Foster is known to wear a blue baseball cap and may suffer from dementia and not be aware of where he is.
UPDATE: The Grandview police have found Foster safe Tuesday night.
