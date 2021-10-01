KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police and Greater KC Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in an August hit-and-run accident that left one woman with serious injuries.
According to police, around 4:30 a.m. on August 14, Sherlaun Moore had just left a party when she was hit by an unidentified SUV near 9th and Agnes.
The incident ripped a door off the vehicle Moore was getting in to and resulted in her being pinned under another vehicle. She remains hospitalized and police say there have been few leads in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-tips (8477), or submit tips online at www.KCcrimestoppers.com. All information is anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and/or charges can earn tipsters up to $2,000 in reward money.
