KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of people have spent more than 24 hours without power.
By Sunday morning, there were still 80,000 KCP&L customers without power.
They said they are focusing on the repairs that will make the biggest impact for the most customers. In other words, if an outage is only affecting five people, then it will be lower on the list. If it's affecting a whole neighborhood, it will be higher on the list.
KCP&L said that 250 linemen from Mid-America, which is in Iowa, and Empire District have come to the KC area to help. Westar Energy has also sent assistance.
They have 1,000 utility workers out trying to restore power and they will work "around the clock" at least into Tuesday, KCP&L said.
“We may be out for a little while,” David Gershon said. “Those crews are going to have a lot of work to do.”
“I think they’re doing the best they can, but they’re overwhelmed,” he said.
Kansas City Power & Light crews were working through the night to fight the outages that came on suddenly.
“All of the sudden our power went out,” Alex Charlton said.
“Honey, I don’t think we have electricity,” Gershon recalled saying.
“Our whole street is out,” Brittany Sawtelle said.
Snow-covered trees and power lines are partly to blame. On Sunday, KCP&L said that the wet snow was making it harder for crews to make repairs.
Meanwhile, people are doing their best to stay warm.
“Stayed on the couch for basically the whole night,” Charlton said. “Had like three blankets on us. Lit up about 5 candles.”
“Blankets,” Sawtelle said. “A lot of blankets. Huge fire hazard in my house… We’ve got candles everywhere.”
“The cats, my wife and I we went to my son’s house,” Gershon said.
For information about how to stay safe during a power outage and when to throw food in the fridge out, click here to visit a web page from the American Red Cross.
One of the hardest hit areas is near Loose Park in Brookside. At one point, more than 2,000 people there didn’t have power.
However, Crow’s Coffee near UMKC was open, which was good for Charlton.
“The worst part about it was I woke up wanting coffee and I can’t use my coffee maker,” Charlton said.
Going back home won’t be as warm as the coffee shop, though.
“Our apartment’s actually not too cold,” Charlton said. “It’s like 63 degrees.”
“It’s cold,” Sawtelle said. “It’s maybe 55 degrees in my house.”
A list of warming centers is available by calling 2-1-1. You can also view a list online here.
The Waldo and Southeastern branches of the Kansas City Public Library have been closed because of power outages. Additionally, Ride KC will not be offering warming buses. So, those options are out if you were looking to use them for warmth.
Remember to never use a portable generator indoors, including in your garage, as it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you are a KCP&L customer, outages can be reported online at KCPL.com and at 1-888-LIGHTKC (888-544-4852).
