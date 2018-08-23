KCP&L to hear from Kansans after requesting rate increase

Kansas residents who use Kansas City Power and Light for their electricity may soon see their rates go up.
Officials say KCP&L has requested a rate update that could increase a customer’s bill by seven-to-nine dollars.
The rate increase requested is $26.2 million, which excludes property tax rebasing. Including the rebasing, the increase would be $32.9 million.
If granted, the average residential customer would see an increase of $7.29 before property tax, or $9.19 after property tax rebasing.
Residential customers who use electricity to heat their homes may also experience a higher average monthly increase during winter months.
Kansas residents will be able to learn about the proposed rate change and comment on the decision during a public hearing Thursday. People from all areas of the company will be there to answer questions and walk people through their bill.
Officials say rate increases typically happen every two years. Though according to KCP&L, as a result of the merger with Westar Energy, there will not be another rate increase for five years. The merger also could save Kansans money as KCP&L's request was reduced by nearly $10.3 million, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
If the proposed rate increase goes through, customers would not see any changes until the end of 2018.
The move will also increase rates in Missouri as well. Officials have already conducted all public meetings for Missouri residents.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the BEST Conference Center at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus, located at 12600 Quivira Road. For those who can not attend on Thursday, the Kansas Corporation Commission will accept public comment through 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
The final decision is due by the end of 2018.
