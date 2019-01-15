KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some KCP&L customers are still without lights Tuesday night.
The company says it won’t be long until power will be restored.
The wet heavy snow downed more trees and power lines causing major issues.
Tuesday night, nearly 5,000 KCP&L customers are still in the dark, that number cut in half from Tuesday morning.
Crews have been working around the clock, in fact, more than 2,000 utility workers were in the field Tuesday to assist restoration efforts.
KCP&L is still out working in the frigid temperatures, the company tweeted.
The thousands of workers include linemen, tree trimmers, engineers and support staff. Some of the workers are all the way from Louisiana and Wisconsin.
They hope to get everyone out of the dark by Thursday.
KCP&L says more than 180,000 customers were impacted, the third worst storm in the company’s history.
Meantime, they are preparing for another round of this mess.
Those crews that are currently in the metro from other states will also be on standby just in case they are needed again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.