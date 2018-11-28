KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – When the City Manager tweeted Wednesday morning that crews had completed snow removal operations, many people were irate.
The city clarified that its crews aren't done but many people want to know what's taking so long.
The city says snowplows have been over every city street at least once, but in a lot of neighborhoods, they haven't been able to get back to scrape up the icy layer that formed on the pavement.
People are frustrated, but the city is asking them to be patient while public works finishes the job.
On KCMO side streets you'll hear a familiar sound of tires spinning.
“My tires kept spinning and I couldn't get a grip,” said Olivia Riley, UMKC Student.
Riley lives on a steep ice-covered one-way street.
“I've been stuck in my little area,” explained Riley.
She also has missed two days at her job.
“I've felt bad letting people down at work,” voiced Riley.
A few blocks away, Lisa Looy is trying to get to her job at a Pilates studio.
“I’m trying to get my car out so I can get to work today... It's not fun, not the kind of work I wanted to do today,” proclaimed Looy.
She can't wait for a city plow, so she's chiseling out her own path.
“We're not happy with the way the hill is. It's treacherous. It's dangerous the way the ice hasn't melted,” said Looy.
She hasn't been able to leave her house for two days because of the icy layer left on her south plaza street.
Neighborhoods like these are the last challenge for Kansas City's Public Works Department.
“With this storm, because of that snowpack, the plows have gotten through, but they haven't gotten down to pavement,” explained Chris Hernandez, spokesperson for the city.
Hernandez says 70 plows are focusing on these slick side streets Wednesday and reminding drivers to try and park on one side of the street or off street to give plows room to work.
“That creates enough room that plows can get through there and they go faster,” proclaimed Hernandez.
“This is where I have to park for my apartment complex,” voiced Riley.
Riley eventually made it up her hill today, she'll be relieved to see pavement instead of ice.
“Once you get on the main streets it's not too bad...but this street is terrible,” said Riley.
The city says you can help snow plow drivers out by parking on either the north or the west side of your street. You can also call 311 to report slick or untreated spots in your neighborhood.
