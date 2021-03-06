KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO Police are looking for endangered missing person, Samantha Bonen.
She was last seen on March 5th near the 3400 block of College Ave on foot wearing the clothing pictured.
Bonen is 28 years old, 5 ft, 120 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes and has medical conditions that require medications.
If you see her or know any information on her location, contact KCMO Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
