KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police have said that there was a standoff in KCMO.
Monday afternoon, police were dispatched to a standoff in the 4000 block of East 9th street.
Minutes later, police said that the standoff was called off.
The party did come out in custody without incident.
The party was wanted for a felony warrant.
