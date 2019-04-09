KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a quadruple shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side.
Kansas City police were investigating a quadruple shooting that happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 54th Street and Michigan Avenue on the city's east side.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found four people in the front yard who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
An 18-year-old male, 42-year-old male and a 42-year-old female were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. A male in his 30s was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
Police have not yet released any information on what led up to the shooting or any information on suspects.
