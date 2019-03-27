KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening.
Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of East 11th Street and Benton Boulevard, an area six blocks south of Independence Avenue, that happened around 6:45 p.m.
Police said two men were sitting in a car on 11th Street when they were shot.
Both went to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Investigators have not yet released any suspect information, or what might have led up to the shooting.
