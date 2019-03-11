KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double homicide on Kansas City's east side.
Officials with the Kansas City Police Department said two people were killed in the area of 35th and Norton just after 2:30 p.m.
Police were originally called to the scene on reports of one person dead, but when officers arrive they found two victims at the scene.
Authorities said they do not have information on suspects at this time.
More than 20 cars parked along 35th west of Norton following double homicide. Large group of 40 or so gathered. Some watching. Some crying. Some praying. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/A87bihYlIk— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) March 11, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
