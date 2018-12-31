KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting.
Monday at 5:49 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6900 block of East 116th in Kansas City, Missouri.
When officers arrived at the address, they did not locate a victim.
According to authorities, a victim with a gunshot wound did arrive at a local hospital shortly after officers arrived at the address.
No crime scene was located.
