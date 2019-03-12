KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need help identifying a man who may be connected to thefts.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may be connected to thefts of vehicles and credit cards in the Northland.
We're trying to ID this guy who may be connected to thefts of vehicles and credit cards in the Northland. He was last seen in this Maroon Ford Freestyle. If you know who he is, please let the North Property Crimes Section know at 816-437-6225 or call 816-474-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/6pUqLFlmZg— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) March 12, 2019
Police said that the man was last seen in a Maroon Ford Freestyle.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the North Property Crimes Section at 816-437-6225 or call 816-474-TIPS (8477)
