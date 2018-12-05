KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO police are investigating a shooting where one person was nicked by a bullet.
Wednesday just before 4 p.m., shots were fired between two cars on 27th and Walrond.
The driver of one care was nicked by a bullet with non-life threating injuries. The driver crashed his car and started running from the scene.
Police caught up to him and detained him.
There is no information on the person that shot him at this time.
