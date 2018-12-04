KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that was reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, a woman who is a zTrip taxi driver in her 50s, was found in a vehicle near the intersection of East 10th Street and Benton Boulevard.
She had been shot in her arm.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
The woman has not yet told police who shot her.
